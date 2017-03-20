Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Indianapolis museum to showcase Aubudon's vivid bird prints

The Associated Press

Posted 4:42am on Monday, Mar. 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS A collection of prints by famed 19th century wildlife artist John James Audubon is coming to the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

The exhibit featuring 75 of Audubon's vivid prints of owls, pelicans and other birds is called "Drawn to Nature."

The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2marlnb ) the prints will be on display between April 1 and July 30 at several of the museum's galleries.

Audubon was a naturalist who established himself as the nation's dominant wildlife artist while living on the American frontier more than 175 years ago. He died in 1851.

The prints being featured in Indianapolis are associated with his monumental "Birds of America" series. Those books were sold by subscription from 1827 to 1838 and featured 435 hand-painted plates depicting America's native birds.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me