Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Charlie Sheen's ex-wife takes plea deal in Utah driving case

The Associated Press

Posted 6:37pm on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017

HEBER CITY, Utah A former wife of actor Charlie Sheen has taken a plea deal on charges she wouldn't stop her car for police.

Citing court records, the Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2nHeQwm ) that Brooke Mueller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of attempted failure to stop at police command, which was downgraded from a felony.

In exchange, a misdemeanor reckless driving charge and a citation for failing to get her Utah driver's license were dropped.

Heber City police said they tried to stop the 39-year-old from Park City on Jan. 13 as she was driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. She went on 6 miles before stopping, claiming she didn't see the officer.

The Associated Press couldn't immediately locate a representative for Mueller for comment.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me