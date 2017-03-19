Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Virtual reality roller coaster coming to theme park

Posted 4:22pm on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017

AGAWAM, Mass. A new kind of roller coaster experience is set to premiere next month at Six Flags New England.

The Galactic Attack Virtual Realty Coaster is billed as a fully immersive, virtual riding experience on the Agawam park's iconic Mind Eraser coaster.

When riders board and put on Samsung Gear VR headsets, they'll see datalike weaponry status, time codes, fuel cells and a countdown clock.

A fighter spaceship cockpit materializes and envelops the riders into a tunnel of light. At the bottom of the first hill, riders are launched into the middle of a space battle, coming under attack from flying drones firing lasers and missiles.

After swinging through tight channels, riders are brought into one of three drone bays. Each offers a different gaming experience and three different endings.



