Maine girl, pet duck flown to LA for television program

The Associated Press

Posted 1:32pm on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017

FREEPORT, Maine A Freeport, Maine, girl has gone on sleepovers and trick-or-treating with her pet duck. Now they're going on a national TV program together.

Morse Street Elementary School student Kylie Brown and her pet duck, Snowflake, took the internet by storm last year when a video of them was featured on TV. On Sunday, 6-year-old Kylie and Snowflake were appearing on TV again courtesy of Steve Harvey's "Little Big Shots" show on NBC.

The program showcases talented kids from around the world.

Kylie's parents tell the Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mFvv1L) that the family — and Snowflake — were flown to Los Angeles for the segment.

Mike Brown, her father, said the duck thinks Kylie is her mother. Kylie feeds and naps and plays with Snowflake, calling him "my best animal friend."

