Alcorn State begins plans to build new dormitory

JACKSON, Miss. Alcorn State University plans to build a new 500-bed dormitory on its Lorman campus
The College Board approved plans for the 3,400-student university to hire an architect to design the dorm. Alcorn says it will pay $200,000 to the architect. The university doesn't have a projected price for the dorm yet, but says it will cost more than $3 million.
Alcorn State will have to come back to the board to get additional approval before it can start construction.
More than 1,600 students typically live on the campus in Lorman.