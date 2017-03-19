Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Alcorn State begins plans to build new dormitory

The Associated Press

Posted 10:42am on Sunday, Mar. 19, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. Alcorn State University plans to build a new 500-bed dormitory on its Lorman campus

The College Board approved plans for the 3,400-student university to hire an architect to design the dorm. Alcorn says it will pay $200,000 to the architect. The university doesn't have a projected price for the dorm yet, but says it will cost more than $3 million.

Alcorn State will have to come back to the board to get additional approval before it can start construction.

More than 1,600 students typically live on the campus in Lorman.



