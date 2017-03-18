Sen. Booker headlines Montana Democrats' annual dinner

HELENA, Mont. Montana Democrats are bringing in one of their national party's rising stars to headline their annual dinner, but the hundreds who gathered in Helena on Saturday wanted to hear more from one of their own.
Musician Rob Quist needs to convince fellow Democrats that he can win the state's only congressional seat and help national Democrats push back against the Republican tide. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey was scheduled to speak.
Quist will have to prevail in the May 25 special election against Republican Greg Gianforte, a Bozeman entrepreneur and former gubernatorial candidate.
Quist has been traveling the state as he did while on tour for his musical group. He will also have to convince donors to invest in his campaign. Quist said he has raised at least $350,000.