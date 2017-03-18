Concert promoter charged with domestic violence assault

PORTLAND, Maine The promoter of a popular concert series in Bangor and Portland is facing a domestic violence charge.
Police say the incident began March 12 when 41-year-old Alexander Gray of Old Town demanded to see his girlfriend's cellphone at their condo in Portland.
The Portland Press Herald cites police reports that indicate he knocked his girlfriend's feet out from under her, placed a hand on her throat and banged her head on the floor.
Gray was arrested hours later in Old Town and transferred to Portland to be charged and booked. Gray, who's free on bail, didn't immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.
Gray founded Waterfront Concerts in 2010. The promoter holds summer concerts at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Banger and at the Maine State Pier in Portland.