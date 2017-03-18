Wires  >  AP Music

Entertainment acts announced for Norsk Hostfest in Minot

The Associated Press

Posted 6:17am on Saturday, Mar. 18, 2017

MINOT, N.D. Entertainment acts have been announced for this year's Norsk Hostfest in Minot.

Comedian Jeff Dunham and the legendary rock band The Doobie Brothers are headliners. Also scheduled to perform are singers Amy Grant, Joe Diffie and John Michael Montgomery, and musical groups Celtic Thunder and the Little River Band.

Tickets went on sale Friday.

The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from around the world for food, music and other entertainment.

This year's Hostfest is Sept. 27-30. 1. It's celebrating its 40th anniversary.



