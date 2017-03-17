Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

Posted 6:17pm on Friday, Mar. 17, 2017

WASHINGTON Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" —Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Reps. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and Will Hurd, R-Texas.

---

CBS' "Face the Nation" — White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

---

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Mulvaney; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee.

---

"Fox News Sunday" — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House intelligence committee.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Price; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.



