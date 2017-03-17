Cowboys, cowgirls: Here’s your chance to be on reality TV

If you’re a cowboy or cowgirl, or dating either, or big on line dancing (and happen to be a cowboy or a cowgirl), an upcoming reality-TV show is looking for you. And it’s looking pretty closely at Fort Worth and surrounding areas.
“When we have the map, it’s like our big star is Fort Worth,” says Mark Long, casting director for the show, currently titled “Cowboy Up!” although that’s a working title. “I’ve been there and loved the area, and I’ve seen this character around there a million times.”
Long says that there are no plans for a local in-person audition. If you’re interested, send a brief bio, photos and contact info to Limecasting@all3A.com. Long will then set up Skype interviews with candidates.
If Long’s name is familiar, it’s because he has a long background in reality TV himself: He was on the first season of MTV’s “Road Rules” in 1995 and has made many appearances on “The Challenge” and other reality shows ( and had a few acting roles) ever since. (His IMDB bio also lists a credit on “The Real World”; according to the “Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure” Wikipedia page, he tried out to be the replacement for the infamous Puck on “The Real World: San Francisco.”)
“I went from being on reality TV for 20 years to producing and casting,” Long says, adding wryly: “I’m now the ‘old guy.’ I don’t feel old.”
The “character” Long speaks of for “Cowboy Up!” is best defined by the casting-call flyer, which asks such questions as “Do you live in the city but celebrate the cowboy culture in lifestyle?” and “Do you wear your cowboy boots and hat and drive a truck to work every day?”
Long says the show is looking at other markets, mainly in Texas, for casting. But he says he’s the one who zeroed in on Fort Worth.
“I’ve been there many times,” he says. “I do a charity event for the Crowley Fire Department, so we always go to Billy Bob’s. What we’re looking for is that in there.”
The show is destined for a “major cable network,” but Long says he’s not at liberty to say what it is yet.
Again, the email address to send bios, photos and contact info is Limecasting@all3A.com.