Garth Brooks to play free show in Austin

Country music star Garth Brooks snagged the spotlight Friday at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin with a press conference announcing a free concert in the capital city Saturday.
The concert, set for Auditorium Shores beginning at 11 a.m. with several second-billed acts, sold out in under five minutes. According to the Austin American-Statesman, tickets were only available to residents of Austin and surrounding areas, as well as SXSW badge and music-wristband holders.
Amazon Music, which now has exclusive rights to Brooks’ music for streaming, is picking up the tab for the performance.
Opening the show are Sunny Sweeney, Nicole Atkins, Holly Macve, Shannon McNally, Cale Tyson, and Colter Wall.
Brooks was also scheduled to give a keynote speech at SXSW on Friday afternoon.
According to the American-Statesman, the concert will be the largest show SXSW has ever sponsored at the 20,000-capacity Auditorium Shores.