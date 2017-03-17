Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star's murder trial

Posted 1:17pm on Friday, Mar. 17, 2017

BOSTON The jury in Aaron Hernandez's double murder trial is hearing from a tattoo artist who inked an image of a gun and the phrase "God Forgives" on the former New England Patriots star.

Prosecutors say the tattooed phrase and the image of a six-shot revolver are evidence Hernandez killed two men after one of them bumped into him at a Boston nightclub and spilled his drink in 2012. Hernandez's lawyers deny that claim.

Authorities say Hernandez fired five shots from a revolver into a car outside the club, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The tattoo artist testifying Friday is David Nelson, who operates Make Luck Tattoo shop in Redondo Beach, Calif. Hernandez had Nelson make the tattoo in 2013. Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2014.



