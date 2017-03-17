Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Marion Cotillard, partner welcome 2nd child, a baby girl

The Associated Press

Posted 11:17am on Friday, Mar. 17, 2017

Marion Cotillard is now a mother of two.

The French actress' representative has confirmed a People magazine report that she and partner Guillaume Canet (gee-YOOM' KAN'-ay) have welcomed a daughter. The couple also has a 5-year-old son.

The 41-year-old Cotillard hasn't revealed the baby's name.

Cotillard starred alongside Canet in the French-Belgian film "Love Me If You Dare" in 2003. They began dating in 2007.

Cotillard announced that she was expecting in a September Instagram post and called Canet "my love, my best friend, the only one that I need."



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me