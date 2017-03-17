Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Brooklyn Museum highlights Georgia O'Keeffe as style icon

The Associated Press

Posted 7:52am on Friday, Mar. 17, 2017

NEW YORK A New York City museum is highlighting Georgia O'Keeffe's role as a style icon.

The Brooklyn Museum exhibit — titled "Georgia O'Keeffe: Living Modern" — features clothing, paintings and photos. It's part of a yearlong project celebrating feminist thinking.

Guest curator Wanda M. Corn studied six decades worth of O'Keeffe's garments and accessories.

She concluded that O'Keeffe — who made many of her clothes — also was an artist "in her homemaking and self-fashioning."

Exhibit coordinator Lisa Small says O'Keeffe's "distinctive" clothing style symbolized her lifelong commitment to minimalism.

Even as a high school student, O'Keeffe avoided popular bows and frills.

Her paintings and clothes reflected a black and white palette while she was in New York and desert hues in New Mexico.

The exhibit runs through July 23.



