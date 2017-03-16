Phylicia Rashad to direct 'The Roommate' at Steppenwolf

CHICAGO Steppenwolf Theater Company has announced that Phylicia Rashad will direct the company's Chicago premiere of "The Roommate."
Steppenwolf made the announcement Friday.
Rashad is a celebrated director, actor and singer. She is the 2017 Steppenwolf Women in the Arts honoree.
Anna Shapiro is Steppenwolf artistic director. She says Rashad's work in theater, television and film "continues to break boundaries."
Steppenwolf began its relationship with Rashad when she portrayed Viola Westin in "August: Osage County" on Broadway.
"The Roommate" is a touching comedy written by Jen Silverman. It will feature ensemble members Ora Jones and Sandra Marquez.
The show will be staged in the final slot of the 2017-18 season. It will open June 21, 2018 and close Aug. 21, 2018.