Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Nielsen's top programs for March 6-12

The Associated Press

Posted 3:12pm on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NCIS," CBS, 14.18 million.

2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.08 million.

3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12 million.

4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.62 million.

5. "This is Us," NBC, 11.15 million.

6. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.68 million.

7. "Bull," CBS, 10.39 million.

8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 10.12 million.

9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.97 million.

10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.36 million.

11. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.26 million.

12. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.2 million.

13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.06 million.

14. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 8.23 million.

15. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.73 million.

16. "Survivor," CBS, 7.66 million.

17. "Mom," CBS, 7.51 million.

18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 7.49 million.

19. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.31 million.

20. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.1 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me