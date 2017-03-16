Nielsen's top programs for March 6-12

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NCIS," CBS, 14.18 million.
2. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.08 million.
3. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 12 million.
4. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.62 million.
5. "This is Us," NBC, 11.15 million.
6. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.68 million.
7. "Bull," CBS, 10.39 million.
8. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 10.12 million.
9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.97 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.36 million.
11. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.26 million.
12. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 9.2 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.06 million.
14. "Madam Secretary," CBS, 8.23 million.
15. "MacGyver," CBS, 7.73 million.
16. "Survivor," CBS, 7.66 million.
17. "Mom," CBS, 7.51 million.
18. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 7.49 million.
19. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.31 million.
20. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.1 million.