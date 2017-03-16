Home  >  Music

Soundcheck

Your backstage pass to the DFW music scene and beyond.

Jazz al fresco returns to Fort Worth with new festival

By Cary Darling

Posted 1:46pm on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

Jazz under the sun is returning to Fort Worth.

A new festival, Jazz on the Trinity, is scheduled for Panther Island Pavilion June 10 with a line-up that includes Grammy winning Lalah Hathaway, Robert Glasper, The Foreign Exchange, Dionne, Ahyonz featuring Kenya C., and Maysa. In its roster and outdoor setting, it’s a throwback to the now defunct Jazz by the Boulevard festival which was re-branded the Fort Worth Music Festival in 2011 with a broader musical scope.

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the performances kick off at 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 (lawn seating), $85 (reserved seating), and $199 (VIP) and available through Prekindle at www.prekindle.com.



