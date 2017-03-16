President Ford legacy turns into interactive tool

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. The Gerald Ford Presidential Foundation and the National Geographic Society have teamed up to showcase the former Michigan congressman and president's legacy through an interactive, online resource.
The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2nGEPTX ) reports the interactive library follows a collaboration between the two organizations for the documentary "Gerald R. Ford: A Test of Character," which debuted last year on the National Geographic Channel.
The learning tool and documentary were funded by the foundation, along with help from friends of the Fords.
The free website took months to develop, and is available to teachers, students and individuals to learn about Ford's character and legacy.
The 38th president was a Republican representative from Grand Rapids before becoming vice president. He took over as president following Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation. Ford lived in California for decades until his death in 2006.