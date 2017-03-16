Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Givenchy appoints designer Keller, signals new direction

By THOMAS ADAMSON

The Associated Press

Posted 11:02am on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

PARIS Givenchy has announced the appointment of Clare Waight Keller as its new designer — signaling a surprise change in artistic direction for the Paris fashion house.

British-born Keller showcased her last collection for Chloe at this month's Paris Fashion Week. She is known for her saleable hippy-chic, '70s aesthetic.

In a statement Thursday, she said house founder "Hubert de Givenchy's confident style has always been an inspiration" and that she was grateful to write "a new chapter in this beautiful story."

Keller replaces Italian designer Riccardo Tisci who won plaudits during his 12-years at the LVMH-owned house for styles that mixed gothic and street culture.

They attracted a whole new generation of fans to the brand, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who were regulars at the catwalk shows.



