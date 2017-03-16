Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Shaq furnishes home of Atlanta girl who survived dog attack

The Associated Press

Posted 8:32am on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

ATLANTA Shaquille O'Neal has bought new furniture for the family of a 5-year-old Atlanta girl who survived a dog attack that left another child dead.

WAGA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2nr8h4n ) Syari Sanders returned home this week after being hospitalized since the Jan. 17 attack. Sanders and 6-year-old Logan Braatz were walking to a bus stop when they were attacked by two dogs. Braatz died from his injuries. The dogs' owner has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

O'Neal met Sanders and her family at an Atlanta furniture store and picked up the tab for new items. The family tells WAGA that the former NBA star and current TNT analyst has been involved with the family since the attack.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me