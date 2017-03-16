Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Report: Fernandez 'probable' operator when boat crashed

By FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

Posted 8:27am on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

MIAMI A Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation in the boat crash that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two other men concluded the 24-year-old star was likely operating the vessel when it struck a jetty.

An agency report released Thursday included a chart listing the "probable seating location of occupants" from evidence collected after the crash off Miami Beach.

Fernandez and two others died when the pitcher's 32-foot boat struck a jetty just after 3 a.m. last Sept. 25. The report says the boat hit at 65.7 mph.

A previous toxicology report determined alcohol and drugs were a factor, adding the trio spent time at a Miami bar beforehand.

Tampa-based attorney Ralph E. Fernandez, a family friend, had questioned whether the pitcher was driving. He didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.



