Demi Lovato on 5 years sober: 'It's been quite the journey'

The Associated Press

Posted 6:52am on Thursday, Mar. 16, 2017

Demi Lovato is celebrating five years of sobriety.

The 24-year-old singer celebrated with an Instagram post on Wednesday. She writes that "it's been quite the journey," adding, "so many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."

Lovato's personal struggles have been well-documented. In 2010, she left a tour with the Jonas Brothers and entered rehab for an eating disorder and self-mutilation. She has also said that she used drugs and alcohol to self -medicate.

Lovato says she has bipolar disorder and has been an advocate for mental health awareness.



