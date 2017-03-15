Wires  >  AP Music

SXSW: 4 bands headed to music fest denied entry into US

The Associated Press

Posted 7:02pm on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas Organizers of the South by Southwest music festival say at least four international bands have been denied entry into the U.S. and that other performers have had their visa waivers revoked.

SXSW officials said Wednesday that every year there are some issues with bands entering the U.S. for various reasons. But the latest travel problems come amid tensions over President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration.

The band Massive Scar Era, whose members are from both Canada and Egypt, posted on Facebook it wasn't going to "jump to conclusions" about why they were denied entry. But they noted they have gotten to SXSW twice before with the same documents.

SXSW officials say they're trying to ensure customs officials treat artist visa waivers as valid.



