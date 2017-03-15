Wires  >  AP Entertainment

RuPaul announces marriage to longtime partner Georges LeBar

The Associated Press

Posted 6:12pm on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017

LOS ANGELES RuPaul is a newlywed.

The host of "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced Wednesday that he married his longtime boyfriend earlier this year.

The 56-year-old entertainer said he and Georges LeBar tied the knot on their 23rd anniversary in January.

RuPaul revealed their recent nuptials during an appearance on TV's "Hollywood Today Live." He said he and LeBar met "on the dance floor at the Limelight" in 1994.

RuPaul said LeBar owns a farm in Wyoming and "doesn't care about show business at all."



