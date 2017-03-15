By any name, Texas loves the breakfast taco

The breakfast taco is as old as Texas itself. Actually, older.
When North Texas was still Comanche country, Tejanos in what is now South Texas dined on morning tacos, and now the Texas Legislature will consider recognizing that.
State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, is sponsoring a resolution to name the breakfast taco the “official state breakfast.”
She didn’t name any particular taco. Presumably, the groundbreaking Whataburger burrito “taquito” would be included.
Texas’ most popular morning taco is at Torchy’s Tacos, at least according to an online search compiled for delish.com.
Early English-language references to breakfast tacos include a 1933 El Paso newspaper story about humorist Will Rogers dining on them, and a 1970s story about the late singer Freddy Fender packing them on a trip from South Texas.
San Antonio and Austin foodies like to debate about where the food and the term originated, but nobody else cares. We just enjoy them.
Besides Whataburger and Torchy’s, other places to sample a Texas-style version of the state’s future official breakfast include:
• Salsa Limón, named among America’s 10 best in USA Today and now open at 411 N. Akard St. in Dallas as well as at four Fort Worth locations;
• R Taco, serving breakfast tacos all day at stores in Grand Prairie and Mansfield with new locations coming soon in Hurst and two in west and south Fort Worth;
• Taco Heads, the former truck-turned-taqueria and tequila bar open at 7 a.m. daily in west Fort Worth;
• Six area locations of the Rosa’s Cafe & Tortilla Factory chain, serving excellent tacos with ham, bacon, sausage, chorizo or chile verde on fresh tortillas at the drive-through window from 6:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m. only;
• Fuel City Tacos, a Texas-sized truck stop and convenience store in Haltom City where the taco grill opens at 5 a.m. daily, serving bacon, sausage, chorizo or potato-egg tacos for $1.62.
• Buc-ee’s Travel Centers, another mega-convenience store in far north Fort Worth, serves mega-burritos called the “Rhino” and “Hippo.”
(For more authentic, local breakfast tacos, visit any of the dozens of small, family-owned restaurants such as Melis, Tina’s, Juan’s Burrito Express, Esperanza’s or Daybreak Cafe.)
Yes! We’re open
Update on openings:
• Americado, the new mini-food hall featuring roasted chicken, tacos, juices and cocktails, is open for lunch and dinner daily: 2000 W. Berry St., facebook.com/americadofw.
• America Gardens, a new bar and patio grill from the owners of Social House, is expected to open Friday night in time for St. Patrick’s Day; 2833 Morton St., facebook.com/americagardenswest7th.
• Istanbul Grill Turkish Mediterranean Cuisine, a new Sundance Square location for a popular Arlington restaurant, is finished and expected to open within days; 401 Throckmorton St. (across from Daddy Jack’s), istanbulgrilltx.com.
• The new Waters Restaurant location in Sundance Square is still under construction and may not open until mid-April, before Easter but after the Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival; 301 Main St., waterstexas.com.
The traveler’s guide
The new version of “Roadfood,” authors Jane and Michael Stern’s original guidebook to local dining and quirky restaurants nationwide, again makes Fort Worth a destination.
This edition of “Roadfood” singles out Angelo’s Barbecue, Cattlemen’s Steak House and the Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth for where-the-locals-eat attention.
Also listed: Bartley’s BBQ and Tolbert’s Restaurant & Chili Parlor in Grapevine, and also Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse in Denton County.