Lancaster man pleads guilty to child sex charges

The Associated Press

Posted 5:52am on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017

LANCASTER, S.C. A Lancaster man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a sexual assault on a child.

South Carolina Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Hayley Thrift Bledsoe tells The Herald of Rock Hill (http://bit.ly/2nmNTBn) 26-year-old Albert Lee Witherspoon pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor for an incident that happened in 2010.

Witherspoon was taken into custody after the guilty plea and is in the Lancaster County jail. He's scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. A conviction for the charge carries up to 20 years in prison.

