DFW projects named winners at SXSW

By Cary Darling

dfw.com

Posted 4:00am on Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017

AUSTIN Three projects with North Texas ties proved to be winners at the South by Southwest Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday as part of the 2017 SXSW Film Festival Awards.

The Fort Worth-shot comedy from director Jason Headley, “A Bad Idea Gone Wrong,” was honored with a special jury recognition for best ensemble. Leon Bridges’ nearly seven-minute video for “River,” directed by Miles Jay, was named best music video.

Atheena Frizzell, the step daughter of Dallas director David Lowery (“Pete’s Dragon”), took the prize in the Texas High School Short category with “The Rabbit Hunt.”

More generally, the best narrative feature was given to the drama/thriller “Most Beautiful Island” from Ana Asensio and the best documentary honor went to Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous’ “The Work.”

For more information, go to www.sxsw.com.



