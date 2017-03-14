Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Play about Boston Marathon bombing to make world premiere

The Associated Press

Posted 11:32pm on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

BOSTON A documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is about to make its world premiere in Boston.

"Finish Line" is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday. The Boston Theater Company production will run through March 26.

The play is based on interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to tell each person's story.

Twin bombings near the marathon's finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.

"Finish Line" doesn't re-create the attack or portray those responsible. Instead, it focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.

A portion of every ticket sale will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the bombing.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me