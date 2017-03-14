Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Titanic tales kick off monthly Michigan history series

The Associated Press

Posted 6:37pm on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

LANSING, Mich. The Historical Society of Michigan is launching a monthly lecture series that explores intriguing tales from - or involving - the state's past.

"History Hounds" debuts Wednesday with "That Sinking Feeling: Michigan and the RMS Titanic" at the organization's headquarters in Lansing.

The presentation highlights the ship's fatal maiden voyage and Michigan residents who play a part in the story. Organizers say roughly 60 passengers were either Michigan residents or immigrants heading to the state.

Then-U.S. Sen. William Alden Smith from Grand Rapids led the official inquiry into the disaster. The findings spurred new maritime safety laws.

Upcoming lectures on other topics will be held April 12 and May 10.

Participants can attend in-person or online.

Online:

http://www.hsmichigan.org/



