Burglar sentenced for hitting Minnesota theatergoers' homes

The Associated Press

Posted 4:27pm on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS A judge has sentenced a Minnesota man who prosecutors say burglarized the homes of people who were attending the theater.

Forty-seven-year-old David Pollard of Prior Lake was sentenced last week to 11 years in prison. Hennepin County District Judge Tanya Bransford also ordered Pollard to pay more than $30,000 in restitution to his victims, and possibly more later.

Bransford told Pollard she hopes he can use his "intelligence and cunning to do something positive instead of wreaking havoc in the community."

Prosecutors say Pollard burglarized nearly 40 homes in the Minneapolis area, from April 2012 to March 2015. Authorities say he would go to the Guthrie Theater or Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, record the license numbers of theatergoers and then use a public data internet service to find their home addresses.



