Maren Morris wins ACM Award for best new female vocalist

Chalk up another award for Maren Morris, the Arlington-bred singer who had a breakout 2016: The Academy of Country Music announced Tuesday morning that she was named New Female Vocalist of the Year in the 52nd ACM Awards.
The awards ceremony doesn’t take place till April 2, but new-artist awards were announced in advance. Unlike the Grammy Awards, the ACMs break down the new artists into categories. Jon Pardi won New Male Vocalist of the Year, and Brothers Osborne won New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. (The full name of each category concludes with “Presented by T-Mobile,” and the ceremony will be at, whaddaya know, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Morris has five additional nominations: Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (as artist and producer of “Hero”) and Single Record of the Year (as artist and producer of “My Church.”).
One of the perks of winning a new-artist award is getting to perform at the awards show, but Morris was already among the scheduled performers.
In February, Morris won her first Grammy Award, for Country Solo Performance for her hit “My Church.” She also won a CMA Award for Best New Artist. Like a lot of “new” artists, she’s actually been around for a while, but it was in 2015 that she signed to Sony Music Nashville, leading to the 2016 success “Hero” and its singles “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.”
The awards show is scheduled to air at 7 p.m, April 2 on CBS (KTVT/Channel 11 in DFW).