Broadway theaters to stay open Tuesday night despite snow

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 9:47am on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

NEW YORK Broadway producers have decided to keep theaters open Tuesday night for the hardy folks willing to brave the snow and sleet.

More than two dozen shows will play as scheduled, including "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Waitress."

Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, says, "For visitors who are staying in hotels and can't get home, it's a great time to see a show. Locals can see a hot show in a warm theater."

The last time Broadway was shuttered was in January 2016, when New York was hit with a one-day record of 26.6 inches of snow. Broadway shuttered Saturday matinees and evening performances after subway, bus and railroad service were suspended.

