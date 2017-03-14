St. Patrick's Day in DFW: 2017 edition

It is already the time of year to plan for St. Patrick's Day. With this year's big day falling on a Friday, there is a plethora of parties going on the day of and the day after.
Actually, for many people (including Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott), the fun began last Saturday with the annual Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival on Greenville Ave.
Whether you are of Irish decent or just in it for the green beer, the time has come to find a green shirt, and plan where to enjoy one of the bigger party days of the year.
Here is a random sampling of hot spots to hit for St. Patrick's Day in DFW:
The St. Paddy's 7th Street Dodge Ball Championship is Saturday and Sunday and is put on by neighboring spots Trophy Ranch, The Whiskey Garden, The Local, High Tide and Hooky. It will be double elimination, six man teams with $500 cash going to the first place team, $300 cash to second place. Team sign up is free.
The Whiskey Garden in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood is having events Fri-Sun. Friday night's party will feature entertainment by DJ Mark McEuen. Saturday includes entertainment by DJ Ryan Kelley, DJ Traxx and DJ Billy the Kid from 106.1 KISS-FM. Sunday will feature entertainment by DJ D-Roz. 2800 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
Trophy Ranch Bar & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th area will do green beer specials and Irish whiskey shot specials in addition to the dodge ball tournament. 2800 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
Reservoir-Bar, Patio & Kitchen in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting its fourth annual St. Paddy's Day Block Party with $3 green beer, $4 Shiner and Shiner Light Blonde and $5 Jameson. Friday night will feature entertainment by DJ Traxx from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday's party will feature a parking lot crawfish and shrimp boil from 6:30 p.m. until they run out. Sunday, they will offer a Hangover Brunch with $10 bottomless Mimosas from noon until 3 p.m. and DJ Traxx will provide entertainment from 7-10 p.m. 1001 Foch St. Fort Worth
Hooky in Fort Worth's West 7th neighborhood is getting things underway on Thursday night with lady's night specials including $1 Miller and Coors Light bottles, $3 wells and $6 Baby Stout shots. For Friday, they are having St. Patrick's Day drink specials including The Irish Rita with Patron Silver, The Texas Shamrock, Baby Stouts and The Leprechaun Mule made with Patron. 2800 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
Coyote Ugly Saloon, the newest addition to Fort Worth's West 7th district, is hosting "Do St. Paddy's Right" party on Friday with free door prizes for everyone that comes in with green hair and prizes throughout the night for best costumes. They will also have a buffet. 3005 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
BAR 2909 on Morton St. in Fort Worth's West area is hosting its St. Patrick's Day bash on Friday. They are opening at 1 p.m. (two hours early) and will be featuring Shannon Brewing's Irish Red and Jameson Irish Whiskey. There will be two specialty shots: The Shady Lady and The Leprechaun. Specials run until close or when they run out. 2909 Morton St. Fort Worth
J. Gilligan's Bar and Grill in Arlington will host its 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration on March 17 featuring green beer and their "World Famous Irish Nachos." Doors open at 11 a.m. with a $6 cover after 6 p.m. Live music by Deryl Dodd, Public Road, National Secrets and more. 400 E. Abram St. Arlington
Happiest Hour in Dallas' Harwood District will have its patio bar and lounge serving food and drink specials on Friday and Saturday. Drink specials include $4 cold green beer, $6 Guinness drafts, $7 Baby Guinness shots, and $6 Jameson whiskey. 2616 Olive St. Dallas
Sherlock's in Lincoln Square in Arlington is hosting a St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 with green beer and live remote by 100.3 JACK FM's JT. Live music starts at 4 p.m. with Treble Hook and continues at 9 p.m. with Vegas Stars.
Malone's Pub in downtown Fort Worth will have $4 Jameson all night for its St. Patrick's Day festivities. 1303 Calhoun St. Fort Worth
Landmark Bar & Kitchen in the West 7th neighborhood is throwing a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Friday with drink specials including $2 Green Jello Shots, $3 Green Beer, $4 Jameson and $5 Bangers & Mash. There will be live music from the Joey Green Band beginning at 7 p.m. Live DJ begins at 10 p.m. There will also be a $500 "Pot of Gold" raffle. 3008 Bledsoe St. Fort Worth
T&P Tavern in downtown Fort Worth is hosting a St. Paddy's celebration on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. and featuring Rahr Blonde. They will also have Guinness on tap and Irish whiskey all day long. They will also be offering authentic Irish food until 11 p.m. and there will be live music by Brad Thompson.
Varsity Tavern in Fort Worth's West 7th area is hosting a St. Patrick's Day weekend-long celebration with drink specials on green beer, Irish car bombs and more. 1005 Norwood St. Fort Worth
High Fives in Dallas is hosting a St. Paddy's Day celebration on Friday with Jameson, Guinness, Irish tots and green beer specials. Entertainment is by DJ Ricky Smart. 1804 McMillan Ave. Dallas
Poag Mahone's Irish Pub on West 7th and Carroll in Fort Worth is hosting its 9th annual Poag Mahone's St. Patrick's Day Madness event. The bar opens at 12 p.m. and the back yard kicks off about 3pm. Live music from Poo Live Crew and the Dick Beldings kicks off at 5 p.m. with Taco Heads food truck and Gepetto's Pizza. The event benefits the local chapter of BrothersKeepers and is free. 700 Carroll St. Fort Worth
The Idle Rich Pub in Uptown is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day party featuring live music from With or Without U2, a U2 Tribute Band at 6 p.m. There will also be Irish dancers and bagpipers.2614 McKinney Ave. Dallas
Bedford Ice House and BoomerJack's Grill and Bar are hosting a St. Patrick's Day bash for those in the mid cities. There will be a crawfish broil, fish and chips, and green beer and Jameson drink specials. They will have live music by DJ Ryan Kelley, The Jam Wows, Ashmore, and Incognito Fan. $5 cover
Baker St. Pub & Grill in west Fort Worth is hosting its St. Patrick's Day party on March 17 with green beer, bagpipers and live music by Zach Edwards at 4 p.m. and The Space Rockers at 9 p.m. 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth
FOLLOW JAY BETSILL ON TWITTER @THEFAMOUSJAY