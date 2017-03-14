2 men facing multiple child sex charges in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. Two men are facing multiple child sex charges in Prattville.
News outlets report court records say 32-year-old Gavriel James Vadimas and 36-year-old Shaun Patrick Stewart were both arrested.
Police say Vadimas was taken into custody after investigators found videos showing children at his home March 1. He's charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of person under 17 years of age, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Patrick was arrested at his home March 3 following another investigation. He's charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
It's unclear whether Vadimas and Stewart have attorneys. Both investigations are ongoing.