Crystal Bridges curator departing for job in California

The Associated Press

Posted 8:37am on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

BENTONVILLE, Ark. The curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is leaving the northwest Arkansas museum to take a job in California.

Curator Chad Alligood says he's accepted a position as chief curator of American art at The Huntington in San Marino, California. Alligood has served in a curatorial role at Crystal Bridges since 2013, and was part of a team that traveled 100,000 miles to put together the museum's "State of the Art: Discovering American Art Now" exhibition in 2014.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2mFjYRv ) that Crystal Bridges will begin a national search soon for a new curator.

Crystal Bridges was founded by the Walton Family Foundation and opened in 2011.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com



