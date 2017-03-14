Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Dave Franco and 'Mad Men' star Alison Brie get married

The Associated Press

Posted 7:47am on Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017

LOS ANGELES Dave Franco and former "Mad Men" star Alison Brie have gotten married.

Franco's publicist has confirmed a People magazine report that the pair wed. No details were released on where or when the ceremony took place.

Franco and Brie announced their engagement in August 2015, after three years of dating.

The 31-year-old Franco is best known for his roles in the "Neighbors" and "21 Jump Street" films.

Brie is 34 and starred as Trudy Campbell on "Mad Men." She also played Annie Edison on "Community."

Franco and Brie appear together in "The Disaster Artist," which stars and is directed by Franco's older brother, James. It premiered over the weekend at the South by Southwest film festival in Texas.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me