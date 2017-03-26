OUTLAW Taproom opens at Four Seasons in Las Colinas

The OUTLAW Taproom inside the posh Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas has opened its doors, unveiling a spot that is unique among the bar scene in all of DFW. The inspiration behind the bar and its setting is simple: Outlaws of Texas music including Willie Nelson, ZZ Top, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Janis Joplin.
OUTLAW Taproom is located to the left of the hotel's main lobby in the site that previously housed the golf-themed Bar 19. The resort spent $1 million to completely renovate the space and make it an inviting spot for not only people staying at the upscale hotel and members of the neighboring Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club, but for all DFW locals as you do not need to be staying at the hotel to hang out at the latest edition to the DFW scene.
OUTLAW Taproom features Texas beers, wine and craft cocktails all on tap and the bar’s interior has Texas-themed photographs depicting the essence of Texas musicians. The indoor lounge area features black and tan leather furniture, a plethora of coffee table books on Texas music on the tables and wall-mounted images of guitars.
My favorite part of this new space is its covered patio area that provides a panoramic view down to the resort's lagoon style pool and cabana area. The patio is one of the best spots in all of DFW to take a date, whether the aim is to impress after dinner or to simply find a laid-back atmosphere with a rustic fireplace and a view as opposed to a loud club.
"I am so pleased to see the design cohesiveness between OUTLAW Taproom and our signature restaurant LAW," Dirk Burghartz, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas said, in a hotel release. "Guests and locals now have a distinctively Texan bar to mingle, relax and just hang out at."
In addition to the extensive cocktail menu, OUTLAW Taproom also offers food menu. Appetizers include the Tequila Shrimp Cocktail, Spicy Chicken Wings, and Red Neck Cheddar Nachos. Entrees include a 12 oz. New York Strip and a choice of burgers including a bison burger, turkey burger and the Outlaw Burger that features akaushi beef, onion ring, bacon and tomato jam.
OUTLAW Taproom is open Sun.-Thurs. 5 p.m.-1 a.m. and Fri. and Sat. 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
OUTLAW Taproom 4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving
