The Who will take up Las Vegas residency this summer

The Associated Press

Posted 7:37pm on Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

LAS VEGAS The Who is taking up residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this summer.

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will become the first rock band to take up residence at the hotel-casino's Colosseum since the venue opened in 2003.

The first run opens July 29 with six shows through Aug. 11. Tickets go on Friday at prices from $76 to $501.

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964. Their hit albums include "My Generation," "Tommy" and "Quadrophenia."



