Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Another 'Hamilton' tour to crisscross America next year

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Posted 2:27pm on Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

NEW YORK Can't get to see "Hamilton?" Take heart — another national tour is kicking off early next year.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said Monday a second tour of the megahit musical will start in Seattle for six weeks in February 2018. It then goes to Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Costa Mesa, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Des Moines, Iowa; Cleveland, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The new company follows the first national tour, which began in San Francisco last week, as well as the Chicago production, which began in September 2016, and the London staging, which debuts in November.

"Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's multiple award-winning take on the nation's first U.S. treasury secretary, has a varied score and has been cheered for reclaiming the nation's founding story with a multicultural cast.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me