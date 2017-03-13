Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Sculpture marking terror attacks goes up in Brussels near EU

The Associated Press

Posted 11:52am on Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

BRUSSELS An artist has installed a memorial metal sculpture near the European Union headquarters to mark the recent terror attacks in Europe and Africa and will unveil it on the first anniversary of the March 22 Brussels attacks.

The sculpture by Belgian artist Jean-Henri Compere, titled "Wounded But Still Standing in Front of the Inconceivable," was constructed from a pair of steel slabs raised skyward in an expression of hope.

On March 22, 2016, 32 people were killed in separate attacks on the Brussels airport and subway.

Compere's work seeks to honor the victims of other mass attacks that have shaken Europe and Africa, including the ones in Paris and Nice, France; Bamako, Mali and Sousse, Tunisia during the past two years.



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me