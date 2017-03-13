Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Criss Angel blames poor eating, sleeping for Vegas mishap

The Associated Press

Posted 11:12am on Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

LAS VEGAS Criss Angel is blaming a poor diet and lack of sleep for an on stage mishap that sent him to a hospital.

The 49-year-old magician was attempting a trick at his Las Vegas show Friday where he tries to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. Angel lost consciousness and was lowered to the stage while the crowd looked on.

He tells ABC News this was the first time he lost consciousness during a show. He explains that he hasn't been eating properly, has only been sleeping about two hours a night and wasn't hydrated. Angel returned to the stage the next day and successfully completed the trick.



