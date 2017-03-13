Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Billings radio host back on air after apology

The Associated Press

Posted 10:57am on Monday, Mar. 13, 2017

BILLINGS, Mont. A Billings radio host returned to the airwaves Monday after apologizing for suggesting that Native Americans should have separate basketball tournaments due to unruly fan behavior.

Paul Mushaben posted his apology on the KCTR-AM website saying he intended to point out fan behavior and disrespect for facilities that he's seen. He previously said such behavior was common at games involving predominantly Native American teams.

The Billings Gazette reports (bit.ly/2nm3Cxo) Mushaben's statement said he would continue to pressure the Montana High School Association to "stop the unconscionable behavior and destruction of property" at tournament venues by anyone involved.

Several basketball teams held pre-game ceremonies as a show of solidarity between predominantly white and predominantly Native American schools after Mushaben's Feb. 21 post. He was suspended two days later. A march in support of Mushaben was held in Billings.

The high school basketball season ended Saturday night.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me