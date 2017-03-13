Pittsburgh's Warhol Museum promotes new director from within

PITTSBURGH The Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh has promoted its new director from within.
Patrick Moore has been interim director since Eric Shiner left in August for a position with Sotheby's auction house in New York. Moore was named director of the museum on Friday.
Moore was hired as The Warhol's director of development in 2011 and later served as deputy director and managing director.
Before coming to The Warhol, he spent 10 years with the Alliance for the Arts in New York City where he created and directed The Estate Project, which addresses the impact of AIDS on the arts community.