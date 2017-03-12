Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Martin Truex Jr. wins, Kyle Busch bloodied in brawl

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

Posted 6:17pm on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017

LAS VEGAS Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday.

An aggressive Joey Logano spun out Busch, sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Moments later, Busch and Logano tangled, with crew members pulling Busch away as blood ran down his forehead.

Keselowski appeared to be pulling away on a restart when he ran into mechanical problems. Truex shot past and held on to become the first driver to win all three segments in NASCAR Cup's new stage racing.

Kyle Larson was second, followed by Chase Elliott, Logano and Keselowski.



