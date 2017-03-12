Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Madness time: 68 teams to get path to NCAA Tournament crown

The Associated Press

Posted 3:27pm on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017

College basketball teams across the United States are about to find out how impressive their seasons really were. And 68 teams will have a shot to prove they're even better, with a path toward winning the NCAA Tournament.

The Division I men's basketball committee is selecting 36 at-large teams that will make up the field with 32 conference champions, revealing their picks Sunday night through a national television special watched by millions of people.

Teams are holding watch parties at universities as they learn the six- or seven-game path they must navigate to win a title.

The tournament begins Tuesday night with two First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, and culminates with the national championship game in Phoenix on April 3.

