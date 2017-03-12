Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Documentary play about Boston Marathon bombing to premiere

Posted 10:57am on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017

BOSTON "Finish Line," a documentary play about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, will make its world premiere this week in Boston.

The Boston Theater Company production draws from interviews with survivors, runners, first responders and others. Actors use verbatim transcripts to convey each person's story.

"Finish Line" is being presented by the Boch Center at the Shubert Theatre starting Wednesday and running through March 26.

The play doesn't re-create the attack or portray those responsible, but focuses on people who were affected by the violence and came out stronger.

Twin bombings near the marathon's finish line killed three people and injured more than 260.

A portion of every ticket will be donated to the Martin Richard Foundation, named for the 8-year-old boy who was the youngest victim killed in the attack.



