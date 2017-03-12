Wires  >  AP Entertainment

Report: Ohio State donor criticized museum attack response

Posted 8:57am on Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio A newspaper's open records investigation says billionaire Les Wexner criticized Ohio State University for not being more open about what happened when an ex-security guard damaged dozens of works of art at a campus museum.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Sunday (http://bit.ly/2mf7gYZ ) Wexner told the university that being secretive encourages suspicion and damages the trust of patrons, donors and the public.

Wexner is founder and chairman of L Brands and a former Ohio State trustee. The Wexner Center for the Arts was named for Wexner's father, Harry Wexner.

The former guard shot himself after damaging more than 30 pieces of art in 2015.

The Dispatch says Ohio State has a track record of shielding sensitive public records.

The university says it evaluates each records request on its own merits.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com



