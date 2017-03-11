Lawsuit alleges corrupt, harassing culture in Maine office

AUGUSTA, Maine Two former employees of Maine's Office of Information Technology have filed a federal lawsuit alleging the agency has a culture of corruption and sexual harassment.
Teresa L. Gordon and Kayla Marie Cole say in their February lawsuit that the office failed to investigate a sexual harassment claim they made and illegally approved an $8 million contract. They also allege the office began an investigation of them in retaliation for their complaints of harassment and about the contract.
The suit says Gordon was fired in September after 31 years of service; Cole resigned after being suspended in December.
The state attorney general's office, which would be representing the IT office in the case, declined to comment on the pending litigation.