Police: Movie-prop money circulating in eastern Iowa

The Associated Press

Posted 8:42am on Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017

BURLINGTON, Iowa Police in eastern Iowa are warning area residents and businesses to be on the lookout for movie-prop money.

Davenport television station KWQC reports (http://bit.ly/2mFFho1 ) that businesses and people have been duped into accepting fake cash designed for movie sets.

The counterfeit bills look authentic at first glance but are clearly labeled to indicate they are not.

Burlington police have posted examples of the fake $50 and $100 denominations which are stamped with the words "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY."

Police have not said how the fake cash wound up in Burlington or how widespread the problem is, but they say officers have taken several reports from those who have been fooled.

Information from: KWQC-TV, http://www.kwqc.com



