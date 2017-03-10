Wires  >  AP Entertainment

AP Entertainment

Colorado gun shop owner convicted of illegally selling guns

The Associated Press

Posted 6:22pm on Friday, Mar. 10, 2017

DENVER A Colorado gun shop owner who appeared on the Discovery Channel reality show "American Guns" has been convicted of tax evasion and dealing guns without a license.

A federal jury in Denver convicted 53-year-old Richard Wyatt on 10 counts Friday, including not reporting $1.1 million in income to the IRS and conspiracy.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2maffW7 ) that Wyatt was taken into custody after the guilty verdicts and faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing date wasn't set.

According to court records, Wyatt agreed to surrender his federal firearms license in 2009 for unspecified violations of federal laws and regulations. He allegedly continued to sell guns from his suburban Denver shop by conspiring with another gun shop that had a license.

Prosecutors alleged that after customers paid for guns at Wyatt's shop, they were sent to the other shop to fill out background-check paperwork and pick up the guns.

---

This story has been corrected to say that Richard Wyatt is 53, not 52.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com



We welcome your comments on this story, but please be civil. Do not use profanity, hate speech, threats, personal abuse, images, internet links or any device to draw undue attention. Our policy requires those wishing to post here to use their real identity.

Our commenting policy | Facebook commenting FAQ | Why Facebook?


Hey there. or join DFW.com. Your account. Log out.

Remember me